Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Truist Securities

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price target upped by analysts at Truist Securities from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 1.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.54.

Life Storage stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.95. 1,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,438. Life Storage has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,278,000 after acquiring an additional 115,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 92,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 46,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

