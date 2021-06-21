Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $105.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Life Storage traded as high as $108.21 and last traded at $107.97, with a volume of 5359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.92.

LSI has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their price target on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.54.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 54.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.95. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

