Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will announce sales of $73.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.59 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $41.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $276.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.90 million to $290.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $255.78 million, with estimates ranging from $211.85 million to $299.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LGND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $126.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

