Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Hits New 12-Month High at $83.66

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.66 and last traded at $83.65, with a volume of 86948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.95.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 target price (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cormark upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.43.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 3.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 7.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

