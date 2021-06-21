Lincoln Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lincoln Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 7.6% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $24,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after acquiring an additional 171,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after buying an additional 413,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,962,775,000 after buying an additional 216,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,003,395,000 after buying an additional 101,468 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.46.

NYSE MA traded up $8.61 on Monday, reaching $376.03. The stock had a trading volume of 119,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,774. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $372.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

