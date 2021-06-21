Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 643 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lincoln Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for approximately 3.5% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

NYSE:DEO traded up $2.95 on Monday, reaching $193.75. 13,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,456. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.69. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $197.67.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

