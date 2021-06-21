Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s previous close.
LNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.
Shares of Lincoln National stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.60. 6,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,416. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26.
In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,054,000 after buying an additional 66,604 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 295,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 54,916 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.
About Lincoln National
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.
Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.