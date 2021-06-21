Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s previous close.

LNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.60. 6,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,416. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,054,000 after buying an additional 66,604 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 295,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 54,916 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

