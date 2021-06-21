Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,205,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 2.4% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Linde worth $897,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 11.6% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 10.8% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at $707,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.12.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $5.82 on Monday, hitting $287.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,731. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $204.02 and a 12-month high of $305.71. The stock has a market cap of $149.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.35.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

