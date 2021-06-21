LINKA (LINKA) Price Tops $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, LINKA has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. LINKA has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $462,046.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00055336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00021062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $213.25 or 0.00650668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00078768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000285 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

