LINKA (LINKA) Price Tops $0.0034

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $355,296.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LINKA has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00056582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00022395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.93 or 0.00690525 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00042306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00080949 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

