LinkEye (LET) Trading Down 32.8% This Week

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, LinkEye has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. LinkEye has a market cap of $3.46 million and $510,826.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LinkEye Profile

LinkEye was first traded on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

Buying and Selling LinkEye

