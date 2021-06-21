Lisk (LSK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $25.41 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $258.00 million and $25.41 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $2.01 or 0.00006132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00043218 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017225 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,304,369 coins and its circulating supply is 128,374,101 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

