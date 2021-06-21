Litecoin Plus (LCP) Market Cap Reaches $91,784.83

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 32.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 44.5% against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $91,784.83 and approximately $128.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,014.37 or 1.00117226 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00031336 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007681 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00066502 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000791 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

