Litecoin Price Down 27.9% This Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $128.98 or 0.00394676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $8.61 billion and $3.22 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000612 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007512 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00011263 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000077 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

