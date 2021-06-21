LiveXLive Media (LIVX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ LIVX opened at $4.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33. LiveXLive Media has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.95.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveXLive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.
LiveXLive Media Company Profile
LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
