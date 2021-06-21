LiveXLive Media (LIVX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVX opened at $4.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33. LiveXLive Media has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveXLive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other LiveXLive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,581,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,389,526.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 29.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

