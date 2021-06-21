LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last Week

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $983,904.91 and $5,831.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00198432 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.46 or 0.00618641 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,623,537 coins and its circulating supply is 51,410,761 coins. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

