Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 721.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,845 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $972,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,598,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $959,995,000 after acquiring an additional 49,887 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 31.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 370,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88,472 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.75.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $379.10 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.81. The company has a market cap of $105.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

