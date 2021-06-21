LockTrip (LOC) Price Reaches $9.86 on Major Exchanges

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One LockTrip coin can currently be bought for $9.86 or 0.00031047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $147.49 million and $172,892.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LockTrip alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00009401 BTC.

LockTrip Coin Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

Buying and Selling LockTrip

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.