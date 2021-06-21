Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Down 5.6%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 184,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,216,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

RIDE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIDE. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

