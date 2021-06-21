Lotto Trading Down 40.5% Over Last Week (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded down 40.5% against the dollar. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lotto has a market cap of $51.91 million and $164,676.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.89 or 0.00396325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00011254 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000299 BTC.

About Lotto

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

