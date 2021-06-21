Lua Token (LUA) Price Down 2.1% This Week

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Lua Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. Lua Token has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lua Token has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lua Token Coin Profile

Lua Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Token

