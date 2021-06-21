Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,349 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 130,570 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $16,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,612,000 after buying an additional 37,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.39.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $347.57 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $399.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $326.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

