Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $10.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $90.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

