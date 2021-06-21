Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by CIBC in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$17.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.70 to C$13.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.87.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded down C$1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$10.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,780,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.88. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$6.58 and a 1-year high of C$16.07. The firm has a market cap of C$7.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.67.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.080881 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78. Insiders have sold a total of 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751 in the last ninety days.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.