Lynas Rare Earths (LYSDY) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS: LYSDY) is one of 34 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lynas Rare Earths to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lynas Rare Earths and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lynas Rare Earths N/A N/A N/A Lynas Rare Earths Competitors -118.39% -2.60% 0.24%

0.1% of Lynas Rare Earths shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Lynas Rare Earths has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lynas Rare Earths’ peers have a beta of 2.05, meaning that their average share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lynas Rare Earths and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lynas Rare Earths $278.42 million -$13.02 million -205.00 Lynas Rare Earths Competitors $1.43 billion -$63.89 million 7.54

Lynas Rare Earths’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Lynas Rare Earths. Lynas Rare Earths is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lynas Rare Earths and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lynas Rare Earths 0 0 0 0 N/A Lynas Rare Earths Competitors 326 1190 1398 31 2.39

As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential downside of 1.65%. Given Lynas Rare Earths’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lynas Rare Earths has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Lynas Rare Earths peers beat Lynas Rare Earths on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials. The company also develops and operates advanced material processing and concentration plants; and offers corporate services. The company was formerly known as Lynas Corporation Limited and changed its name to Lynas Corporation Limited in December 2020. Lynas Rare Earths Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

