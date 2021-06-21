Mackinac Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Mackinac Financial has increased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MFNC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,387. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18. Mackinac Financial has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The company has a market cap of $211.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mackinac Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

