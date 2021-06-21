MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to report $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.48. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,845.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $265,327.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,317 shares of company stock worth $576,584. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,787,000 after purchasing an additional 665,527 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTSI stock opened at $58.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.38. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -838.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.88.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.