Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report released on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 2.61. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.56.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

