Maincoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $11,219.00 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $990,979.37 and $11,219.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maincoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MNC is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @maincoin_M and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

