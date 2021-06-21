Malcolm Salter Sells 755 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $28,078.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,011.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Malcolm Salter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $28,025.60.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.49. 522,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.65. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $48.97.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 132.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,097,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,598,000 after acquiring an additional 567,767 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 319.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 78,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 497,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 53,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

CCCC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

