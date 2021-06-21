Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Sets New 1-Year High at $147.34

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $147.34 and last traded at $141.27, with a volume of 357595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MANH. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 102.78 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,140,000 after acquiring an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $2,371,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,872,000 after purchasing an additional 88,951 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

