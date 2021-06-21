Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Sets New 1-Year High at $147.34

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $147.34 and last traded at $141.27, with a volume of 357595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.78.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MANH. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 102.78 and a beta of 1.94.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,140,000 after acquiring an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $2,371,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,872,000 after purchasing an additional 88,951 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.