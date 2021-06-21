MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,761,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785,374 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.53% of MannKind worth $73,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of MannKind by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MannKind by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.92. MannKind Co. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNKD. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

MannKind Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.