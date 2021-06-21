Manoj Shetty Sells 10,000 Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Manoj Shetty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.52. Systemax Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.52.
Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Systemax had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The business had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Systemax Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYX shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Systemax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Systemax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Systemax by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Systemax by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Systemax by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Systemax by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Systemax by 423.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 36,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,396 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Systemax Company Profile
Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.
