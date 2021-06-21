MANTRA DAO Trading 24.6% Lower This Week (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $34.58 million and approximately $8.68 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00054628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00020754 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $208.50 or 0.00662472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00079578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00039470 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

OM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 305,046,425 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

