Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 88,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,420,381 shares.The stock last traded at $19.46 and had previously closed at $19.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.2285 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,372,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 38.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291,007 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,145 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 615.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,358,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,606 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 691.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

