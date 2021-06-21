Maple Hits Market Cap of $5.85 Million (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for $9.06 or 0.00028330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maple has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Maple has a total market cap of $5.85 million and approximately $208,221.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maple alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00056793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00021984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.23 or 0.00682473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00040892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00080417 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.