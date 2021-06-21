Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Shares Up 0.6%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.95 and last traded at $20.95. 1,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 15,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLFNF. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

