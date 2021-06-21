Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $28.92

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.92, but opened at $27.00. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 52,421 shares changing hands.

MARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 4.49.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $800,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,297,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,274,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 720.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 864,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 267,807.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 808,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,399,000. 24.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

