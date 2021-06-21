Marlin Price Reaches $0.0667 on Major Exchanges (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Marlin has a market capitalization of $49.12 million and approximately $7.92 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Marlin has traded down 31.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00051295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00121131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00158514 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,153.80 or 1.00553262 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002751 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

