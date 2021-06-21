Marlowe (LON:MRL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $876.00

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 876 ($11.44) and last traded at GBX 869.60 ($11.36), with a volume of 20665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 871 ($11.38).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRL shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marlowe from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) price target on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a market cap of £670.67 million and a P/E ratio of 2,903.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 783.74.

In other news, insider Charles Skinner sold 300,000 shares of Marlowe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01), for a total transaction of £2,070,000 ($2,704,468.25).

About Marlowe (LON:MRL)

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

