Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Marriott International reported earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $6.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The company’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,685. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.00 and a beta of 1.89. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $80.26 and a 12-month high of $159.98.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

