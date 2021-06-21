Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Permanens Capital L.P.

Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises 1.4% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 913,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,828. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.26 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.69 and a beta of 1.89.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.79.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

