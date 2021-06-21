Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.09% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Argus increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $41.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.50. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.