Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $64.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.59. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

