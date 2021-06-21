Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 374.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,270 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,939 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $135,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,844,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $259.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

