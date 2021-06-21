Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 20,183 shares.The stock last traded at $9.69 and had previously closed at $9.72.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,339,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the 1st quarter worth $4,067,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,265,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the 1st quarter worth $2,981,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

