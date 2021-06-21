MASQ Trading Down 24.4% Over Last 7 Days (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. MASQ has a market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $126,364.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00051798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00119848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00158724 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,459.86 or 1.00242781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002725 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,066,806 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.