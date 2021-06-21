Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $152.93 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,148,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.59% of DTE Energy worth $152,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,970,000 after purchasing an additional 789,003 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,066,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,486,000 after purchasing an additional 120,574 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,108,000 after purchasing an additional 777,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DTE. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.79.

NYSE:DTE opened at $131.84 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $102.76 and a 12 month high of $145.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.79.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.