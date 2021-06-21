Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $206.43 Million Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,462,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 301,305 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.24% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $206,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $135,037,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,484,000 after acquiring an additional 942,541 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,287,000 after acquiring an additional 301,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,473,000 after acquiring an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 988,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,597,000 after acquiring an additional 253,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ALNY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.07.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $32,530,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,151 shares of company stock worth $5,595,162 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $176.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $178.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The company had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.