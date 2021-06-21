Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Brokerages expect that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will report $4.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.53 billion. Mastercard reported sales of $3.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year sales of $18.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $18.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.75 billion to $23.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.46.

MA opened at $367.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $371.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 20.8% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 14.5% in the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Mastercard by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,874 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

